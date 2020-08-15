Transcript for Firefighters battling dozens of raging wildfires out west

Now to the dangerous heat across the west. Heat alerts in effect from Arizona to Washington state, fueling wildfires and straining power grids. The lake fire -- take a look -- in L.A. County flaring up again overnight, forcing new evacuations. And California's power authority ordering rolling blackouts across the state. Zohreen shah reporting tonight from Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, firefighters battling dozens of raging wildfires out west. I don't want this one to burn. I don't want that one to burn. Reporter: In southern California, the lake fire destroying at least six structures like this one. Mandatory evacuations in effect. The fire scorching 14,000 acres in three days. And it's only 12% contained, fueled by dry brush that hasn't burned in decades, strong winds, and triple-digit heat. 80 miles away in azusa, the ranch fire tearing through 1,400 acres. Police on the hunt for this man, suspected of starting the inferno on Thursday. Fires also forcing evacuations in Oregon and Colorado. Back in California, for the first time in 19 years, officials issuing a stage three emergency, ordering rolling power outages to ease the burden on the grid, impacting hundreds of thousands of customers in the middle of a heat wave. It got so hot so fast. And I went for a walk with my neighbor, and she has a two story, and she was like, it's like as hot inside as it is outside. Reporter: Tom, normally people without A.C.S are advised the go to cooling centers, indoor malls, but those options are not available anymore. You see people behind me trying to escape the heat.

