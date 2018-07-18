-
Now Playing: Firefighter killed battling fire at Yosemite
-
Now Playing: 2 children recovering from possible shark bites off the coast of New York
-
Now Playing: Firefighters trying to contain Ferguson fire, now more than 17,000 acres
-
Now Playing: MLB pitcher facing questions after old racist tweets surface
-
Now Playing: Video shows massive fire jumping from building to building
-
Now Playing: 12 suspects in mistaken killing of Bronx teen indicted on murder charges
-
Now Playing: Judge orders Kremlin agent to jail
-
Now Playing: Beach umbrella safety warning
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old boy bitten by possible shark off Fire Island, authorities investigating
-
Now Playing: Police release bodycam video of Stormy Daniels arrest
-
Now Playing: Trump says he meant 'wouldn't,' not 'would' at Helsinki summit
-
Now Playing: What it's like when a lava bomb crashes into a boat
-
Now Playing: Trump walks back summit comments
-
Now Playing: New sketch released in young dad's unsolved murder
-
Now Playing: Players from the viral high school sportsmanship video speak out on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman opens up about winning the ESPY's Arthur Ashe Courage award
-
Now Playing: Sign language interpreter rocks out at heavy metal concert
-
Now Playing: Woman impaled by beach umbrella prompts safety warning
-
Now Playing: Climber rescued after plummeting more than 300 feet
-
Now Playing: Bodycam video shows officer firing shots through windshield