Firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy from water well in Texas

More
First responders chiseled away rock for six hours after a little boy got stuck 9.5 feet down a 44-foot well. The boy was rescued and is in the hospital in stable condition.
0:15 | 12/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy from water well in Texas

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"First responders chiseled away rock for six hours after a little boy got stuck 9.5 feet down a 44-foot well. The boy was rescued and is in the hospital in stable condition. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74662016","title":"Firefighters rescue 4-year-old boy from water well in Texas","url":"/WNT/video/firefighters-rescue-year-boy-water-texas-74662016"}