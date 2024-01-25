Flash flooding, fogs grip states as storms move

Twenty-five states are on alert as a slow-moving storm with rounds of heavy rain moves across the Gulf, across the Great Lakes, and into the Northeast.

January 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live