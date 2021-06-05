Florida election bill signed into law amid controversy

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis gave Fox News exclusive access to the signing ceremony and barred other media outlets from covering the event. Democrats believe the bill will suppress minority voters.
3:01 | 05/06/21

Transcript for Florida election bill signed into law amid controversy

