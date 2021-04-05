Transcript for Florida principal under investigation

We turn now to the difficult images tonight, the Florida elementary school principal who is now on administrative leave after being seen on video spanking a 6-year-old with a paddle. Right in front of the child's stunned mother. Again, a warning, it is disturbing. And here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a principal in Florida is under investigation after she paddled a 6-year-old student three times in front of the child's mother at an elementary school. No. Put your hands down. No, no, no. Don't do it again. Reporter: Melissa Carter striking the little girl with a wooden paddle last month after the girl allegedly scratched a school computer. The principal chastising the child. I would spank your butt all the time for acting like that and I wish you would try to call the police on me. That's called being a brat. Reporter: The principal's assistant seen in the video, telling the girl how to stand, bent over a chair. Put your butt out. Out. Reporter: The girl crying and moving after the first blow, but forced to stay in place. The mother secretly recorded that incident when she went to the school to pay for the computer's damage and witnessed the punishment. Her lawyer says the mother, who does not speak English, was unclear about school procedures. The young girl has since been transferred. All right, Stephanie Ramos reporting tonight. Thnk you, Steph.

