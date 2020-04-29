Transcript for Florida's governor shares plan to get state on its feet

since 2008. We continue to follow the workers and small business owners, trying to get federal help, running into hurdles. What Iowa's governor said about unemployment benefits if your workplace is reopening. Here's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Tonight, with an estimated 30% of the American economy shuttered, the administration says the pain for the American worker is far from over. It's going to be worse in the second quarter. Reporter: Florida's governor the latest to announce plans to reopen some nonessential businesses in parts of the state on may 4th. We will get Florida back on its feet by using an approach that is safe, smart, and step by step. Reporter: But even so-called essential businesses like Tracey and dario Gonzalez's auto repair shop in opa lock are People aren't out. There's no accidents. There's no need for repairs. There's no need for oil changes. Reporter: Unable to get a loan from a large bank by the time the first round of stimulus ran out, they are now waiting for an answer from a community bank. For them, reports of larger companies getting loans before small ones are discouraging. We don't know many people who got any kind of money from ppp. We were left out. I can imagine millions of other people have been left out. And we're just wondering where the money is. Reporter: And then there's the issue of those stimulus checks. Florida's unemployment system, that even the governor calls "A clunker," has paid less than 20% of claims so far. The man in charge of fixing that state's agency says they are shutting the site to new claims overnight so they can process claims faster and that the system is still far from perfect. Yeah, there are going to be some times where it runs a little slow, but we're doing the best we can with the system we've got. Victor, some states warning employees that if they refuse to go back to work, they risk losing the unemployment benefits? Reporter: That's right, David. Iowa's governor called it a voluntary quit if you refuse to go back to work once the employer reopens. Telling the employers to report the workers who don't come in. The situation is similar in Texas. But there are some exceptions, like if you're sick or caring for someone who is sick. As for reopening Florida, the governor just announced a phase one plan that starts may 4th, but it leaves out miami/dade, Broward, and palm beach

