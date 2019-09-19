Flu season warning

More
The start of flu season is less than a month away, but doctors in central Florida are already seeing a huge increase in the amount of cases.
0:17 | 09/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flu season warning

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"The start of flu season is less than a month away, but doctors in central Florida are already seeing a huge increase in the amount of cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65732194","title":"Flu season warning","url":"/WNT/video/flu-season-warning-65732194"}