Transcript for Food dying on the vine due to supply-chain shutdown

the country growing longer. Real questions after some farmers were forced to destroy their crops and dump milk. Is there a way to get people the food, and help the farmers, too? Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Feeding your family has never been so difficult for so many Americans. These are images of the long lines at food banks across the country, the desperation, the need. In Phoenix, where they ran out of food last week, people who lined up before dawn worried it would happen again. Are they going to run out of food? And those free and reduced lunch kids, are they still going to get this? Reporter: The nation's largest hunger relief group says it expects to feed 17 million more Americans than usual in the next six months. I've never witnessed a system being more strained. Reporter: Gilbert Wallace in suburban Houston is out of work, has no working car, and is trying to feed his two kids. It's real chaotic, I'm not going to lie. It's chaotic, it really is. Reporter: This is America, so there's plenty of food but because more and more supply chains are shut down, food is literally dying on the vine. This dairy farm near Cleveland is now forced to pour milk down the drain. I've never seen anything like it. Reporter: This tomato farmer outside Tampa can only watch as 10 million pounds of tomatoes rot in his fields. This is a time where we as Americans need to band together. Reporter: The stimulus checks from the federal government should help. Opal foster in suburban D.C. Was laid off from a printing company three weeks ago. She has a son with special needs and says she needs the money now. I have not received any unemployment yet. I don't know when the stimulus check is coming. Supposedly it's coming sometime this week. Hopefully that's the case. Reporter: The treasury department says that 80 million people should be getting their money direct deposited into their bank accounts by tomorrow. But people waiting for checks in the mail could need to wait a month. The government has set up this website to track the stimulus money, and it should be live tomorrow. The farmer is donating 1 million ripe tomatoes to food banks across Florida. We're following efforts and plan to share their successes. David? Steve, thank you. So important to get the food to the people who need it. Thank you.

