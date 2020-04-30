Transcript for Food lines new normal as states make plans to reopen

workers and the new numbers on the U.S. Economy tonight. 3.8 million workers filing unemployment claims last week alone. Now 30 million jobs lost in six weeks. We're with the workers tonight still waiting to hear back after applying for unemployment. And if your state is planning to reopen now, are you no longer eligible for unemployment benefits? More states weighing in on this point tonight, and ABC's Victor Oquendo from Florida. Reporter: Tonight, with those unemployment numbers skyrocketing, these food lines are becoming the new normal. These scenes today from Phoenix. Reporter: It's the last day of the month and that means bills are due. Rent, car insurance, car payment, electricity, internet, groceries, school. Reporter: Marrisa Jenks is a college student who was laid off from her waitress job, and filed for unemployment a month ago and is still waiting. It says the system has experienced an unexpected technical error. It happens every time. I get nowhere. Reporter: In the long term, as Florida and other states make plans to reopen, some governors are imposing restrictions on the ability of people to collect unemployment if they choose not to return to work because they don't feel safe. But in the short term, homeowners like Haydee fernandez-stoppa and her husband who own a catering company in Las Vegas are worried about their mortgage. It's been scary. To keep the lights on, just to keep surviving. Reporter: By one count, 3.8 million American homeowners skipped mortgage payments last month. Many lenders are currently offering forbearance, a temporary grace period that lets borrowers pause payments. Under the cares act passed by congress you have up to a year for most mortgages. If you fall behind a couple of months and they have to chase you down, that's when the options are going to be a lot thinner. So many workers are still waiting to hear back if their unemployment request has been answered and if they're going to get those benefits. Victor, you reported there in several states, if businesses are allowed to reopen and employees still are worried about their health, they don't want to come back yet for fears of the virus, could they be denied benefits? You got work from Texas authorities after other states weighed in? Reporter: That's right, David. Officials in Texas just clarified, you can continue to collect unemployment if you have a valid reason for not returning to work. But in some states like Utah and Missouri, businesses are lobbying for protection against lawsuits if their employees were to get sick, but now you have unions pushing back. This should be all addressed in the next kroechs relief bill. David? Could be a difficult road ahead. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.