Football coach tackled armed gunman at school: Authorities

More
The coach -- a former football player -- noticed the suspect with a shotgun, wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.
2:05 | 05/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Football coach tackled armed gunman at school: Authorities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:05","description":"The coach -- a former football player -- noticed the suspect with a shotgun, wrestled him to the ground and held him until police arrived.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63113298","title":"Football coach tackled armed gunman at school: Authorities","url":"/WNT/video/football-coach-tackled-armed-gunman-school-authorities-63113298"}