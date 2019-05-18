-
Now Playing: School staffer disarms gunman outside Oregon high school
-
Now Playing: Steph Curry on what it's like to play against his brother
-
Now Playing: Massive multiday severe-weather outbreak begins in heartland
-
Now Playing: Football coach tackled armed gunman at school: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Uber, Lyft speak out after report shows drivers causing price surges
-
Now Playing: Hospital holds annual prom for patients in Atlanta
-
Now Playing: Ohio State doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students: Report
-
Now Playing: Suspects held without bond in brutal murder of pregnant 19-year-old
-
Now Playing: Debate over abortion comes roaring through Missouri statehouse
-
Now Playing: F-16 that cut through warehouse was armed with live munitions
-
Now Playing: Study links 100% fruit juice to increase in adult mortality risk
-
Now Playing: At least one person killed in home explosion in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Decorated police officer accused of trying to hire a hitman
-
Now Playing: On the front lines: Southern border
-
Now Playing: The reunion between a mother and daughter that was 70 years in the making
-
Now Playing: F-16 jet plane crashes in California warehouse
-
Now Playing: How did rescuers find the missing Kentucky toddler?
-
Now Playing: Outrage following video showing Texas deputy grabbing man he mistook for fugitive
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Chicago teen found dead
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Hope there's no war'