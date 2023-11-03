Former nurse allegedly confesses to trying to kill 19 patients

Prosecutors say Heather Pressdee, who has admitted to killing two patients, is now charged in the deaths of more than a dozen new victims.

November 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live