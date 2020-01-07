Transcript for Fort Hood soldier’s family pleads for answers after disappearance

Another big story we're following here, the mystery disappearance of an army soldier from ft. Hood, Texas. One day after finding human remains, authorities with two suspects, including a soldier who took his own life as police closed in. Here's ABC's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, the heartbroken family of ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen demanding justice for the 20-year-old who's been missing since April. And I want justice. And I want answers. My family does not deserve this. Vanessa Guillen did not deserve this. Reporter: The army revealing one military suspect in Guillen's disappearance, a junior soldier also from ft. Hood, killed himself early this morning as authorities were closing in. As officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, he produced a weapon and committed suicide by shooting himself. Reporter: The army also arresting a second suspect, a civilian woman and estranged wife of a former soldier. And the military's not yet releasing the names of those suspects. And identification still pending on the partial human remains found in bell county, Texas, on Tuesday. But today, at a news conference in Washington., D.C, Guillen's distraught family is adamant that the remains belong to Guillen, who was last seen in a ft. Hood parking lot on April 22nd. It's not confirmed yet whether it's my sister or not, but at this point, everything points to it. Reporter: They say before she went missing, Guillen told them she had been sexually harassed by a superior but didn't report the incident out of fear of retribution. The army said it's investigating those claims. Guillen's family criticizing the army for taking too long to act on her disappearance. She signed that contract with the army to protect and serve the country yet look how they treated her, like as if she was nothing. Reporter: And Tom, new tonight, we know the army is sending an inspection team to examine ft. Hood's current program for preventing sexual harassment and assault. Tom? Adrienne Bankert on an incredibly sad story tonight. Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.