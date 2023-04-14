Fort Lauderdale residents face flood damage after torrential rain

"We have no beds, no furniture, nothing to put back in there. Even our appliances are gone," a resident told ABC News.

April 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live