7 former frat members plead not guilty in connection to hazing death

More
The former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green State pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Stone Folz, who died of alcohol poisoning.
1:33 | 05/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7 former frat members plead not guilty in connection to hazing death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"The former members of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Bowling Green State pleaded not guilty to all charges in connection with the death of 20-year-old Stone Folz, who died of alcohol poisoning. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77789190","title":"7 former frat members plead not guilty in connection to hazing death","url":"/WNT/video/frat-members-plead-guilty-connection-hazing-death-77789190"}