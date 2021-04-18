Transcript for Fraternity brothers come together for special birthday surprise

Finally tonight, "America strong." Dozens of fraternity brothers coming together for a life-changing birthday surprise. Happy birthday to you Reporter: Jessie Hamilton hasn't seen many of these partygoers attending her 74th birthday for years. It's been almost 30 years since you've seen a lot of these Y'all almost grayer than I am! Reporter: They've kept a warm spot in their hearts for the woman who kept their bellies full as a cook for their fraternity. We're here to thank you for 14 years of service working in that kitchen, putting up with us at the Fiji house. Reporter: In return for all her hearty meals, they cooked up a plan. 90 fraternity brothers from lsu's phi gamma delta, better known as Fiji, pooled their money to give her the surprise of her life. You told me a year ago that you were still working two jobs, cleaning and cooking at age 73. You're the only one that I know in this world that could walk into that hot kitchen working for minimum wage with a smile on your face every single day for 14 years. Let's see what we got. You can pay your mortgage off. Oh! Reporter: A birthday surprise of two checks, one for $45,000 to pay off her mortgage, and another for $6,675, just for her. You deserve it. You've earned it. We thank you. We love you. Thank y'all.

