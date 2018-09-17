Friends describe trying to save man killed in Cape Cod shark attack

More
Arthur Medici, who was engaged to be married, was bitten about 35 yards from the beach.
0:15 | 09/17/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friends describe trying to save man killed in Cape Cod shark attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57891212,"title":"Friends describe trying to save man killed in Cape Cod shark attack","duration":"0:15","description":"Arthur Medici, who was engaged to be married, was bitten about 35 yards from the beach.","url":"/WNT/video/friends-describe-save-man-killed-cape-cod-shark-57891212","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.