Friends, relatives await word on missing loved ones amid apartment building collapse

More
Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble of the Surfside apartment building collapse in Florida.
2:28 | 06/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friends, relatives await word on missing loved ones amid apartment building collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:28","description":"Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble of the Surfside apartment building collapse in Florida. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78525487","title":"Friends, relatives await word on missing loved ones amid apartment building collapse","url":"/WNT/video/friends-relatives-wait-word-missing-loved-amid-apartment-78525487"}