Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member, dies

Gary Rossington, the last living original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at the age of 71.

March 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live