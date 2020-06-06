Transcript for George Floyd welcomed home in North Carolina

We move on to the emotional homecoming for George in north Carolina where he was born. Family and friends celebrating his life and mourners by the thousands lining up to pay their respects. ABC's Victor Oquendo is there in North Carolina. Reporter: They came from across the state. Thousands of mourners flocking by car, motorcycle, even horseback to George Floyd's birthplace, the small town of raeford, North Carolina. Reporter: The southern church saying farewell to their son in song, celebration and emotion. Not only did we lose a family member, but you all watched. I'm praying for us all and I hope we all get better. Reporter: Many who came didn't know George Floyd, but see him in their loved ones. I feel so sad because it very well could have been my brother, my son, my uncle, any of those. I saw my people. I -- you know, he's one of us. Reporter: Floyd's family calling his death a turning point. I feel like god chose him for a reason. That he hand selected my brother because he had work for him, he had a job for him and he called him home and so, his death is not in vain. Reporter: Local leaders saying now is the time for change. We are part of the problem. Reporter: You think that some change might come out of this terrible situation? I really think so. It's affecting so many people, I mean, all over the world, not just North Carolina. I meant, not just the United States, I meant all over the world. This has really affecting people and so I'm really looking forward to a really good positive change. Reporter: The incredibly emotional service just wrapped up moments ago. There will be another public viewing on Monday in Houston. That's where George Floyd spent so much of his life followed by his funeral there on Tuesday. Tom? Thank you.

