Transcript for Georgia football team celebrates win 50 years later

Funny tonight America strong celebrating the champions finally Deborah Roberts on the honor long overdue. In her hometown. Tonight a headline from my Georgia roots that takes me back. An honor for teen boys this football team five decades in the making. The idea. You law or overlooked. All of this time was this just about kind of finally righting of wrong. I think the wrong was that. We will not reckon it's. About a school body motive education body stating a pair. Do welcome signing period reads we Georgia comes together but in 1969 it was deeply divided. I know because I grew up here a child of segregation. Large Claritin because how division denied him a special honor. Robert Carano. Gold is certain. In eighth grade at how Austin high heat and his football teammates became state champions up first for Perry. But the victory for the all black school only a a footnote in the local paper no ceremony no championship rings the students were later integrated into Perry hide the town's white school. Wiping away years of history. Trophies and everything and I was in that school was thrown way wanted to fill there was little south mole he actually is. Decided to go in the dumpster and begin to troll for. That recovered trophy the only symbol of their triumphed until now. Fifty years after the big win Austin high finally celebrated by the city Perry finally getting those championship rings. A special moment for my family to Lawrence is my brother in law he met his first love my sister that very year this. Kids are more than about. Rated observance. More than about. Didn't ring. Ellison is Swedish unit helped it beat I mean it was sweet sweet that let them let them get about it. Teammates reunited. Healing old wounds. Yeah. The championship rings delivers finally. Deborah thank you hope to see you tomorrow good night.

