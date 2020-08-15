Transcript for Georgia state trooper charged with murder after shooting Black man

We do move on to Georgia where a state trooper has been charged with murder after he shot a 60-year-old black man who allegedly tried to flee a traffic stop. A lawyer for the slain man's family claims it started with a burned out taillight and that the trooper fired his weapon seconds after he forced the driver off the road. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, as the family of 60-year-old Julian Lewis lays him to rest, the white former Georgia state trooper charged with his murder is behind bars. My husband was somebody's father, somebody's son, and he's gone. Gone. By the hands of a murderer. Reporter: According to the Georgia bureau of investigation, fired trooper Jacob Thompson tried to pull over Lewis for a broken taillight when Lewis, who was black, allegedly refused to stop, leading the trooper on a chase. The report says he his car, forcing it into a ditch. In his report, Thompson claims he shot Lewis because he was afraid he was going to run him over. The attorney for Lewis' family says the justice department approved a request for a civil rights probe due to other allegations against the former trooper. Not this case. Absolutely. Not this one. It will not be swept under the rug. Not this one. Reporter: Thompson's attorney says the former trooper has an excellent character and at the end of the day, he believes Thompson will be exonerated. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

