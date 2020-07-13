Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell attempted to 'flee' from FBI arrest

We have new reporting on Jeffrey Epstein's alleged co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell. What she did when the FBI got there, and what they found wrapped in tinfoil. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: When FBI agents arrived at this 156-acre property in New Hampshire to arrest ghilsaine Maxwell, prosecutors say she tried to flee to another room in the house. Agents were ultimately forced to breach the door. Inside the home agents found a cell phone wrapped in tinfoil on top of a desk, a seemingly misguided effort to evade detection from law enforcement. Prosecutors in a new court filing today asking a federal judge to keep Maxwell, the former girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, behind bars. Saying she played an essential role in sexual exploitation of minors. Maxwell is also being sued by three women who allege she and Epstein worked together to abuse them, including Annie farmer, whose lawsuit alleges she was 16 when she met Epstein and Maxwell through her older sister Maria. They were master manipulators. I think that it's a particular type of sickness that they displayed in taking advantage of, you know, the love you have for a sibling. Reporter: Her bond hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. This is very much an active investigation. Prosecutors saying more witnesses have come forward since Maxwell's arrest. She continues to deny all allegations. Eva, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.