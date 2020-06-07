Transcript for Ghislaine Maxwell in NYC jail for alleged recruiting of victims

Tonight, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged co-conspirator is now behind bars here in New York still. Gill lei Maxwell has been extradited from New Hampshire and what we've learned tonight. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged partner in crime of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, today whisked from New Hampshire to this New York City jail to face charges for allegedly recruiting, grooming and abusing teenage girls in the 1990s. Maxwell played a critical role in helping Epstein to identify, befriend and groom minor victims for abuse. Reporter: The British socialite first appearing in court remotely last week. ABC news has learned she wore an Orange jumpsuit and seemed agitated. Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre telling "60 minutes Australia" she hopes Maxwell will implicate I really hope she comes forward and says a-b-c-d-e was involved, this is how it ran. You know, help us victims get some accountability. Reporter: The new case does not include Giuffre's claims that Maxwell and Epstein trafficked her to prince Andrew three times, starting when she was 17. Encounters the prince denied in this interview with the bbc. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. Reporter: Maxwell's friendship with prince Andrew dates back decades. This newly surfaced photo from 2002 shows Ghislaine sing on the throne with actor Kevin spacey during a tour Andrew reportedly arranged at Buckingham palace. Prosecutors still want to talk to prince Andrew but say he's bunnen cooperative. Prince Andrew should be panicking at the moment, because Ghislaine doesn't care about anyone else but Ghislaine. Reporter: As for Maxwell, she has long denied any involvement in Epstein's alleged trafficking of girls. Eva pilgrim, ABC news, New York.

