Transcript for Girl, 7, praised for calling 911 after 1-year-old sister falls into pool

Finally tonighmerica St. A little girl whose babyter fell into the family pool, and E life-saving action she took. 911, what's the address of theemergenc Our baby fell inte pool, and we are trying to get her back to life. Reporter: That'year-old Dylan Ott in the middle of a family emergency trying to help ou her baby sister had just fallen into the pool. I just started screaming to Dylan. Dylanlan, dial 911. 911. So I got herphon It's so hard to think that I put so much pressure ony 7-year-old, but Sas amazing. Reporter: Dylan getting through a 911 orator and answering all of H questions. How old is the baby? She is 1 year old. Orter: Rushilake to the emergency room. They did a few tests and they ren't hopeful for -- first O all, her usual. Reporter: But the family kept praying. Mom tried something if baby Blake would respond. When she came out of her dation, I sang a few songs to her, and I start singing, and we got to the part E we say, roll em, and she did it. It was thatent that we feel that she going to be all T. Reporter: As the family stayed in thehospital, their neors sent message love, covering their door in ar. Mom so thankful, but even more grateful that took the time to show her daughter how to call 911. 'M just so grateful that dy knew what sheknew, and she bht a lot of comfort to know that I had more hands. So tot, we salute dylann for being America strong and ally stepping there. Thanks so much for watching. I'm Tom llamas. I'll see you here tomorrow night. Good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.