Transcript for GOP leader officially urges Republicans to vote Cheney out

We turn next here to the battle inside the Republican that vote nearing, congresswoman Liz Cheney, will she be ousted from her leadership post after standing up to former president trump, saying trump's claims the election was a lie are simply not true. And will the public know how Republicans voted? And late today, the Republican senator who said representative Liz Cheney should not be silenced for speaking her mind. ABC's Rachel Scott up on the hill tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the leader of the house Republicans officially urging them to vote congresswoman Liz Cheney out of leadership. Kevin Mccarthy writing, "It's clear that we need to make a change." Cheney is being forced out simply because she continues stand up to former president Donald Trump, insisting the election was legitimate. Elise? How is Elise doing, right? Reporter: Opening campaigning to replace her, congresswoman Elise Stefanik, who voted to overturn the election, earning the endorsement of trump herself. Do you support Elise Stefanik for that job? Yes, I do. Reporter: Mccarthy insists his party can't focus on "Religating the past." But one of the few Republicans defending Cheney says trump's the one who can't stop talking about the last election. The one person continually bringing all this back up is not Liz Cheney. It's Donald Trump. He's the one that isn't unifying. But of course, he's out of power, he's a loser. But he's the one that a lot of people fear. All right, Rachel Scott live up on the hill tonight. Late today, we learned Republican senator Joni Ernst told reporters, "We shouldn't be trying to cancel voices," adding, "We should come together as Republicans." House Republicans will vote on Wednesday, behind closed doors? Reporter: Yes, David, it's a secret ballot. Republicans will not have to take a stand in public. And Cheney faced the same vote back in February. She survived it, then with the support of Republican leader Kevin Mccarthy. But this time, he's made it clear he wants her out, too. David? Rachel Scott following it all.

