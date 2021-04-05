Transcript for GOP members challenge Rep. Liz Cheney

evening to the growing battle inside the Republican party and the new audio tonight now revealed. House minority leader Kevin Mccarthy apparently caught on hot mic saying about congresswoman Liz Cheney, that "I've had it with her," outlining how she could be voted out of her leadership position. Tonight, what Cheney is now saying and house speaker Pelosi weighing in, as well, with supportive words for Cheney. Rachel Scott on the hill for us. Reporter: Tonight, house Republican leader Kevin Mccarthy caught on a hot mic, saying he's had it with congresswoman Liz Cheney. A clear sign her days in Republican leadership could be numbered. The audio obtained by "The daily call erff." I think she's got real problems. I've had it with -- I've had it with her. It's, you know, I've lost confidence. Cheney is the highest ranking Republican woman and she's faced fierce backlash for her repeated criticism of Donald Trump, slamming the former president for lying about the election and egging on that mob that stormed the capitol on January 6th. She voted to impeach and just 24 hours ago, after trump released a new statement, calling the election fraudulent, she took him on again, tweeting "The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading the big lie, turning their back on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system." But none of that sitting well with Mccarthy. One of the 147 congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the election and throw out the votes of millions of Americans. I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message. Reporter: One of the few Republicans defendingcheney, senator Mitt Romney, who voted to convict trump. He was recently loudly booed in his home state of Utah. Today, Romney tweeting this, "Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go. Liz Cheney refuses to lie." House speaker Nancy Pelosi's office saying Republicans are looking for a nonthreatening woman. Pelosi praising Cheney for her courage and tonight, the congresswoman is not backing down. Her office tells me this comes down to one thing -- whether or not Republicans will continue to push lies about the 2020 election. David? All right, Rachel Scott, who covers congress for us. Thank you, Rachel.

