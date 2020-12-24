Governor commutes sentences for parents in ‘balloon boy’ hoax

In 2009, Mayumi and Richard Heene claimed their 6-year-old was inside a gas-powered UFO-shaped balloon when he was actually hiding in the family’s Colorado attic.
0:25 | 12/24/20

