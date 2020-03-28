Transcript for Some governors criticize President Trump's response to outbreak

We move on the president trump and the growing rift with governors. Michigan the 15th state to be declared a disaster over the virus. The president saying states should be more appreciative, sparring with some governors he feels are not showing enough gratitude. ABC's Rachel Scott is at the white house. Reporter: Appearing with his coronavirus task force, president trump had this message for the nation's governors. I want them to be appreciative. Reporter: The president calling out Jay inslee and Gretchen Whitmer, the governors of two states hit hard by the coronavirus. I think we've done a great job for the state of Washington, and I think the governor is a failed presidential candidate, as you know. Michigan, all she does is -- she has no idea what's going on. All she does is say, "Oh, it's the federal government's fault." Reporter: Both Democrats have criticized his administration's response to the pandemic. I can't afford to have a fight with the white house, but the fact of the matter is, at some point we're going to have to analyze where all the failures were. I think it would be very, very helpful if the federal government could be more assertive and aggressive and more organized in helping all of us to obtain these systems. Reporter: The president telling the vice president not to bother with them. I say, Mike, don't call the governor of Washington. You're wasting your time with him. Don't call the woman in Michigan. Reporter: Yesterday, Whitmer said Michigan's pleas for crucial supplies were coming up empty. What I've gotten back is that vendors with whom we have contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. Reporter: Today Whitmer saying the vice president did call and the state received more than 112,000 of those vital n-95 masks from the national stockpile, with 8,000 more on the way. In a video message she showed her appreciation. We're grateful to FEMA for that. We're grateful to the white house for the disaster declaration. We're working 24/7. There is much work to do, but this is good news. Reporter: Tom, an update tonight on those checks to Americans. The white house indicated that Americans could see that relief as early as April 6th. If you have direct deposit set up with the irs that money be go straight to your bank account. Otherwise paper checks will be mailed out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.