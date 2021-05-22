-
Now Playing: Newly obtained body camera video raises questions about Ronald Greene’s death
-
Now Playing: Body cam video leaked of deadly arrest in 2019
-
Now Playing: Search intensifies for accused killer of 4 people
-
Now Playing: Police search for suspect in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: Antisemitic attacks on the rise in the US
-
Now Playing: Repatriated refugees at Syrian camp could stem ISIS resurgence: General
-
Now Playing: AAPI heritage month spotlight: Connie Chung
-
Now Playing: Subtropical storm Ana forms ahead of official start to Atlantic hurricane season
-
Now Playing: California boosting patrols after cars shot with BB, pellet guns
-
Now Playing: Tim Cook testifies in high-stakes trial between Apple and Epic Games
-
Now Playing: White House responds to Middle East ceasefire
-
Now Playing: When can we declare pandemic over?
-
Now Playing: Nearly half of US has moderate or low COVID transmission rates
-
Now Playing: Family speaks out after 6-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting
-
Now Playing: Single mom Paige Birgfield goes missing in a small Colorado town: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Paige Birgfeld’s friends and family begin search for missing mom of 3: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Investigation examines ex-husbands in Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police discover Paige Birgfeld was leading a double life as an escort: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Phone records reveal crucial evidence in Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance: Part 5