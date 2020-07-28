Great white shark attack is Maine's first shark fatality

More
A 63-year-old woman who died after she was bitten while swimming off Bailey Island marked the first fatal shark attack ever recorded off the coast of Maine.
0:13 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Great white shark attack is Maine's first shark fatality

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"A 63-year-old woman who died after she was bitten while swimming off Bailey Island marked the first fatal shark attack ever recorded off the coast of Maine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72040724","title":"Great white shark attack is Maine's first shark fatality","url":"/WNT/video/great-white-shark-attack-maines-shark-fatality-72040724"}