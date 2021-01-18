Green zone perimeter established in Washington, DC

More
Security measures are expected to be the tightest they have ever been for a presidential inauguration.
1:58 | 01/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Green zone perimeter established in Washington, DC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"Security measures are expected to be the tightest they have ever been for a presidential inauguration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75313704","title":"Green zone perimeter established in Washington, DC","url":"/WNT/video/green-zone-perimeter-established-washington-dc-75313704"}