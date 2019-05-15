Transcript for New guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia

To be index of other news into your health tonight there are new guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia and saving your memory. The World Health Organization tonight reporting it dementia is not inevitable and that physical activity. A balanced diet managing blood pressure and weight make help protect you. The organization also recommends against vitamin supplements to reduce risk and suggests a Mediterranean diet. Nearly ten million new dementia cases are diagnosed every year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.