New guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia

More
The World Health Organization said that dementia is not inevitable and that physical activity, a balanced diet, blood pressure management and a healthy weight all may help protect against it.
0:25 | 05/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia
To be index of other news into your health tonight there are new guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia and saving your memory. The World Health Organization tonight reporting it dementia is not inevitable and that physical activity. A balanced diet managing blood pressure and weight make help protect you. The organization also recommends against vitamin supplements to reduce risk and suggests a Mediterranean diet. Nearly ten million new dementia cases are diagnosed every year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"The World Health Organization said that dementia is not inevitable and that physical activity, a balanced diet, blood pressure management and a healthy weight all may help protect against it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63065319","title":"New guidelines for reducing the risk of dementia","url":"/WNT/video/guidelines-reducing-risk-dementia-63065319"}