Gunman kills 1 in downtown Vancouver, Washington

More
The shooter was taken into custody after a standoff with police for several hours.
1:05 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Gunman kills 1 in downtown Vancouver, Washington

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"The shooter was taken into custody after a standoff with police for several hours.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66049452","title":"Gunman kills 1 in downtown Vancouver, Washington","url":"/WNT/video/gunman-kills-downtown-vancouver-washington-66049452"}