Harris attacks Trump’s vow to ‘protect women’ whether they ‘like it or not’

Vice President Kamala Harris calls former President Donald Trump’s comments about women “offensive” as she seeks to rally female voters in the campaign’s final days.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live