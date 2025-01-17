Ceasefire 'headline of bipartisanship' between Trump and Biden: Analyst

Aaron David Miller of the Carnegie Endowment discusses whether or not the ceasefire will lead to a lasting peace between Israel and Hamas as well as the role Trump and Biden played in negotiations.

January 17, 2025

