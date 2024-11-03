Harris votes while barnstorming 'critical blue wall states'

Vice President Kamala Harris casts her ballot by mail, saying, "My ballot is on its way to California, and I'm going to trust the system that it will arrive there," as she urges everyone to vote.

November 3, 2024

