Harry, Meghan pursued by paparazzi: Spokesperson

The couple accused paparazzi of being "highly aggressive" and driving on the sidewalk and running red lights at they pursued the famous pair.

May 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live