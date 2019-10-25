Transcript for Harvey Weinstein confronted by woman at emerging-artists event

she's been ordered to pay a $30,000 fine and perform 250 hours of community service. Next the confrontation against Harvey Weinstein phasing anger from others in the room. Here's Paula Faris. Nobody's going to say anything? Nobody's really going to say anything? Reporter: Harvey Weinstein confronted by a woman at a New York City event for emerging artists. I'm going to stand four feet from a Rapist and no one is going to say anything? Reporter: Weinstein sitting in the back, at times flanked by women. Comedienne Kelly Bachman first spotting him from the stage. She then calls out the disgraced movie mogul. It's a Freddy Krueger in the room if you will. I didn't know that we have to bring our own mace and rape whistles to actors hour. Reporter: Bachman, who says she's a survivor of sexual assault, tells us she was taken aback when she heard a young man telling her to shut up. That was the most triggering experience I've had in a long time. Reporter: Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. And he's now facing multiple criminal charges, including rape and sexual assault. As for that confrontation, Weinstein's team telling the Hollywood reporter it was "Downright rude and an example of how due process today is being squashed by the public." David, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains that any sexual encounters were consensual. And until his sexual assault trial begins in January, he is permitted by the court to travel within the New York area. David? Thank you, Paula.

