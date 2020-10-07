Transcript for Haunting new images outside California Hospital as daily case numbers rise

Good evening. It's great to have you with us as we end another week together. Like so many Friday nights it's a busy one. We're going to begin with the coronavirus surging on several fronts tonight, cases and hospitalizations and deaths. Dr. Deborah birx warning with the spike in cases there will be more deaths to follow. We have just learned tonight, more than 66,000 new cases in just the last 24 hours here in the U.S. More than 3.1 million cases in America now. More than 133,000 American lives lost. And we have new and grim images from California tonight, with morgues now full. Refrigerated trucks are now being used to store bodies, much like what we saw here in new York months ago. Texas setting a new record tonight. More than 10,000 covid patients hospitalized. Hospitals struggling with staffing tonight. Testing chaos in Arizona tonight, now one of the world's most active hot spots. Families waiting hours in triple-digit heat to get tested and as we reported results take up to three weeks. President trump traveling to Florida today as the state reported more than 11,000 new cases. He was not wearing a mask, but first lady Melania trump sent out this message wearing one. The new ABC news poll showing where Americans stand on the president and his handling of the pandemic. Matt Gutman leads us off again Reporter: Tonight, haunting new images. Another victim wheeled out of the covid capital of California. Outside the mortuary, covid korchs for victims. The numbers tripling here. Too numerous to handle inside. An average month used to be between 45 and 50, and now we're into the hundreds. When you say cases you mean bodies. Yes. Reporter: She owns the mortuary, her staff, like family to her, not immune from the virus. We lost six of our staff to You had six of your staff members out to covid. Six of eight. Have you ever had to use refraj rater trucks before? No, we have never seen anything like this. Reporter: President trump has touted the nation's lower death rate, but late today white house coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah birx warning the surges in case wills lead to more deaths. We have not seen this result in increased mortality, but that is expect as the disease continues to spread in some of our large metro areas. Reporter: The nation's top infectious disease doctor saying we are living in the perfect storm right now, urging states with severe outbreaks to shut down. Moments ago, Atlanta dialing back to phase one and Los Angeles closing cars starting tonight. Ardent supporters of president trump taking little action. Dug Ducey, the governor of California announcing a reduction in indoor residents a measure already in place. I feel as if my father was robbed of his life and his illness was completely preventable. Reporter: Her father died after a three-week battle with the virus. The obituary she wrote going viral. I knew if I didn't say something, I couldn't trust that anybody else would. Reporter: Kristen writing her father like so many others should not have died from covid-19. His death is due to the carelessness of politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership and refusal to acknowledge the severity of the crisis. Reporter: The president traveling to Florida today, a state with 11,000 new infections and 92 deaths in just the past 24 hours. But the event didn't focus on the virus, but on illegal drugs. And the president did not wear a mask, and neither did many of his senior advisers. And the visit comes as a new ABC news/ipsos poll out today shows Americans are not happy with his leadership on the virus. 67% disapproving of the president's handling of the pandemic. Texas setting records for death and hospitalizations with more than 10,000 covid patients. The governor there saying they're running out of time. In hard-hit Harris county which includes Houston, the government shutting down all testing sites due to the extreme heat. Let's get to Matt Gutman, in an overflow tent in central, California. Reminiscent of what we saw in New York months ago. They have been under heavy pressure from scientists and doctor force expand how the virus can spread in the air and now they have done so. Reporter: Scientists believe the virus is transmitted through close contact or touching surfaces and you the W.H.O. Scientists concede they cannot rule out the virus can be transmitted in an aerosol fashion. They say their understanding of the virus continues to evolve and they need to do more research. That's why the social distancing aspect of this is so important. Matt, thank you.

