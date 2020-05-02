Now Playing: ‘Why didn’t you stay in Mexico?’

Now Playing: Missing kayaker rescued in the Florida Everglades

Now Playing: Charges against surgeon, girlfriend to be dismissed

Now Playing: Possible clue in search for missing boy: Authorities

Now Playing: More than 400 Americans evacuated from Wuhan

Now Playing: Trump prepares for State of the Union

Now Playing: Parents gasp at a Michigan man’s remarks at school meeting about racism

Now Playing: Heated debate over 'racist comments'

Now Playing: Driver of pickup truck that struck students is charged

Now Playing: Which candidate is spinning Iowa caucuses insanity best? + 538 Has Internships!

Now Playing: Winter storm departs Rockies, heads for Northeast

Now Playing: What does Black History Month mean to you?

Now Playing: Saluting American hero Doris Miller

Now Playing: What Michael, Sara and Keke did during the impeachment trial

Now Playing: 330-million-year-old shark fossils found in Kentucky cave

Now Playing: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fulfills Disney World dream

Now Playing: Kayaker rescued in Florida Everglades

Now Playing: Butterfly activists found dead