Heroes return to work amid the pandemic

More
An MTA worker in New York City and a nurse in Boston have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to the front lines.
1:35 | 06/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heroes return to work amid the pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:35","description":"An MTA worker in New York City and a nurse in Boston have recovered from the coronavirus and returned to the front lines. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71265048","title":"Heroes return to work amid the pandemic","url":"/WNT/video/heroes-return-work-amid-pandemic-71265048"}