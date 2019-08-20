Transcript for High school drama teacher meets anonymous kidney donor

Finally tonight here, the beloved drama teacher, and one of life's unexpected tests. His students right there with him. We team up with WCIV tonight for America strong. Right there with all of his students, a beloved drama teacher at cane bay high school in Charleston, South Carolina. Eddie hall in his black sweatshirt. They were performing "Hair spray." So much to be thankful for, including his new wife, Jessica. After the honeymoon, his biggest test yet. Two days later they told me I was in kidney failure, 15%, and needed a transplant. Reporter: He needed a kidney transplant and fast. Anonymous donor was found and Eddie went in for surgery. Doing all right, Eddie? Yes, ma'am. All right. Reporter: In that hospital room, along with Eddie's wife, so many of his students. I don't want him to ever go without knowing that we love him. Reporter: They were there for him and hours later, Mr. Hall's surgeons told his wife and his students it was a success. Thank you. Thank you so much. Reporter: It was definitely worth that group hug. Get in here! Everyone get in here! Reporter: Tonight, he is back at school, ready for another year. It's night and day. I feel fine. He's running circles around me. I'm exhausted. Reporter: But the story didn't end there. Eddie wanted to meet that donor, to thank her in person and she came to his school. Hi! Hi! It's so nice to meet you. Reporter: She is Dr. Stacy Lee and she traveled all the way from Montana. It's no nice to meet you. It's so nice to meet you. How are you feeling? Great. How do you feel? I feel really good. Reporter: And that donor with a message. You realize there are good things, too, and I really wanted to be apart of something so beautiful and soed goo. Reporter: And tonight, that drama teacher grateful. So, you gave me a good one. We're grateful, too. Great to see Mr. Hall back at school and that doctor, that donor who traveled all the way from Montana. I'm David Muir. Good night.

