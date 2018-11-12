Transcript for IN high school football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader

new developments in the case of the high school cheerleader, six months pregnant, discovered dead. Tonight, a high school football player has now been arraigned, and ABC's Alex Perez is in Indiana. Reporter: 17-year-old Breana rouhselang was a high school cheerleader who dreamed about going to college, but tonight, those dreams cut short. Indiana authorities say her boyfriend brutally murdered her. Breana's father and stepmother tonight living a nightmare. We're just in shock, we're in disbelief that this is going on. Reporter: Investigators say her boyfriend, 16-year-old Aaron Trejo, confessed to stabbing Breana Saturday night after learning she was six months pregnant with his child, too late for her to get an abortion. Breana rouhselang, 17 years old, female, white, was last seen around 11:00 P.M. Reporter: According to court documents, Trejo, a football player at the high school, told authorities he planned the killing for a week, telling investigators, "I took action, I took her life." Throwing Breana's body in a restaurant dumpster. Her family says Breana loved basketball and wanted to be an athletic trainer. She was the nicest, sweetest, most innocent girl you'd ever meet. Reporter: Trejo is charged with murdering Breana and her unborn baby. He pleaded not guilty in court today and is due back for another hearing next week. David? Alex Perez, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.