Transcript for High speed chase turns deadly in Kentucky

We turn now to a deadly police pursuit across state lines that ended when the suspects lost control and slammed into a sidewalk cafe. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the high-speed chase turning deadly. This video showing Cincinnati police in pursuit across a bridge on the Kentucky border. On the bridge into Kentucky. Reporter: Police say they were investigating a weapons charge when three suspects fled. It was almost like a movie or something. It was like, whoa! Reporter: The chase accelerating through busy city streets. Streets, witnesses say at 90 miles an hour. The suspects then losing control, crashing into four pedestrians seated outside a coffee shop. He just crashed! He crashed! He just crashed! Just crashed! Reporter: Two of those innocent bystanders killed, two others injured. Older couple and just plowed into them. One went flying up. Reporter: The chase and crash now raising questions about the dangers of police pursuits. We have three at gunpoint in the vehicle, but there are civilians that have been injured in the accident, pedestrians. Reporter: Over a 20-year span 355 people were killed per year in these types of chases. Last month Pennsylvania 18-year-old angel Macintyre was killed after a traffic stop turned into a multi-town chase. Police say the suspect crashed into her vehicle. Her life was cut short because of some reckless behavior, and it's not fair. Reporter: Almost every police department has a written policy on vehicle pursuits. Cincinnati police rules say officers are required to abandon the chase whenever the safety risks outweigh the consequences of letting the suspect go. Well, we will be examining the propriety of our officers' actions as a part of the follow-up investigation. Reporter: The two pedestrians who survived this crash are in the hospital. The three suspects who led the chase are all in custody. Tom? Trevor, thank you.

