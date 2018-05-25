Highway inferno puts halt to Memorial Day travels for some drivers

Two semi-trucks collided and burst into flames, leaving traffic backed up for miles.
0:14 | 05/25/18

Transcript for Highway inferno puts halt to Memorial Day travels for some drivers
Also tonight the highway inferno slow in the world they get away take a look at this driver stopped in their tracks on interstate ten in Phoenix. Two semis colliding and bursting into flames know what was injured but traffic backed up for miles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

