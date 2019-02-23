Transcript for Hollywood gears up for its glitziest annual event

Back now with the oscars and a new rule that could cause some trouble. Imagine winning an academy award. Getting from your seat to the stage and delivering your speech all in under 90 seconds. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez with the oscars countdown. Reporter: Tonight, the red carpet rolled out, and the curtain ready to rise on one of the most unpredictable oscars ever. The academy awards set to go on without a host for the first time in three decades. We want to create something that people wanna keep watching and go, "Oh, I didn't expect that to happen." Reporter: And this year the winners in all 24 categories will each have just 90 seconds to get from their seat to the end of their acceptance speech. As the producers try to keep Hollywood's biggest night to just three hours. Queen and Adam lambert expected to open the show. As the movie "Bohemian rhapsody" vies for five of the awards. ??? We will, we will rock you ??? including best picture, also in that category, "A star is born." ??? I'm off the deep end ??? Reporter: Fans, "Off the deep end," with excitement to see lady gaga and Bradley cooper perform the hit song "Shallow" from that blockbuster. ??? We're far from the shallow now ??? but first, they're still working to get everything ready before the stars make their way here to the red carpet tomorrow night. Tom. Marci, thank you. And you can watch the oscars beginning at 8:00 P.M. Tomorrow right here on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.