Transcript for New hope in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine

Tonight, new hope in the race for a coronavirus vaccine. The CEO of pfizer saying his could be given to Americans by the end of the year. We will know by the end of October. And then of course it's the regulators' jobs to license or not. Reporter: Astra-zeneca, restarting their trial only in the uk. President trump hinting a vaccine could be ready before election day. Saying the U.S. Is rounding the final turn against the virus. But Dr. Anthony Fauci taking issue with that claim. I'm sorry, but I have to disagree with that. If you look at the thing you just mentioned, the statistics, they're disturbing. Reporter: Hospitals across the country gearing up for a fall battle against the virus. Hundreds of nurses on strike in Chicago, demanding more ppe and patient limits. In Texas, doctors preparing for the worst. I have no question in my mind that we're going to have another surge. Reporter: Fears of a dangerous combination of covid and the flu worrying health experts. Though strict measures in the southern hemisphere have successfully diminished the flu season there. We need to double down on prevention efforts. Physical distancing, mask wearing. Otherwise, the combination of covid-19 and the flu could be a particularly deadly one. Reporter: More wrout outbreaks erupting on college campuses. Michigan state university urging every student to quarantine. And the nationwide death toll rapidly approaching 200,000 lives lost. Including this North Carolina couple, married 48 years, dying within minutes of each other, hand in hand. Their son saying, we hear people saying they refuse to wear a mask because it's uncomfortable. What is uncomfortable is burying your loved ones. And the coronavirus remains a global problem. In the uk, the number of new cases have doubled. Yesterday, France hit 10,000 new cases for the first time. Reporter: Trevor, thank you.

