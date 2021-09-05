Transcript for Horse that won Kentucky Derby fails post-race drug screening

And some stunning news for horse racing fans. The winner of the Kentucky derby failing a drug test after the race. He could be disqualified and lose his title if further testing confirms the result. It's not the first time that trainer Bob baffert has had horses fail such testing. Here's faith abubey. Reporter: Tonight, the winner of last weekend's Kentucky derby at real risk of losing his title, following stunning suspicions that the team training the colt cheated. The racehorse, Medina spirit, failing a post-race drug test according to the Kentucky racing commission. Yesterday, I got the biggest gut punch in racing for something that I didn't do. Reporter: Bob baffert, the sport's most decorated horse trainer, with seven Kentucky derby wins, insisting Medina spirit was never treated with the drug. I was totally shocked when I heard this news. Reporter: In a statement, the Churchill downs saying, "Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill downs will immediately suspend Bob baffert from entering any horses at Churchill downs racetrack." We're going to do our own investigation. Reporter: As part of that, baffert intends to have the blood sample tested again at a different lab. Based on history, if the derby win is invalidated, those who bet on the horse and won can expect to keep those winnings. Baffert says he still plans to race that same horse at the preakness stakes this coming weekend. The second leg of the triple crown.

