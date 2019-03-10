Transcript for The House deposes 1st witness in impeachment inquiry

top, there are new text messages now emerging this evening as the first witness is interviewed in this investigation. Kurt Volker, the former special U.S. Envoy to Ukraine, answering questions behind closed doors today. He resigned just days after the whistle-blower complaint and the transcript of that call was released from the white house. Tonight, what he reportedly revealed and the text messages between diplomats about all of this. ABC's Mary Bruce on the hill. What are you going to tell them? Reporter: Tonight on capitol hill, the president's former envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, offering the first inside account of the president's efforts to press Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. Volker handing over text messages that show state department officials debating whether trump was withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to pressure Ukraine for his own political benefit. The top American diplomat in Ukraine, bill Taylor, writes, "I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign." The U.S. Ambassador to the European union, Gordon sondland, responds, "I believe you are incorrect about president trump's intentions. The president has been crystal clear, no quid pro quos of any kind." But sondland then adding, "I suggest we stop the back and forth by text." According to the whistle-blower complaint, Volker had regular dealings with president trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who has aggressively pushed Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden. I spoke to ambassador sondland, I spoke to Volker eight times. They basically knew everything I was doing. Reporter: The whistle-blower says Volker spoke with Giuliani "In an attempt to contain the damage to U.S. National security." "The Washington post" today reports Volker told lawmakers he warned Giuliani he was being fed "Untrustworthy information from Ukrainian political figures" about Biden and his son. Well, it's deeply concerning. The information and smears against vice president Biden had no basis in fact. Reporter: According to "The post," Volker says he also "Cautioned the Ukrainians to steer clear of U.S. Politics." But Republicans are defending president trump. Ambassador Volker has been very impressive and as I said, has said nothing that -- nothing that coincides with what the Democrats are saying with their whole impeachment narrative. Mary, tomorrow lawmakers are hear from the inspector general from the intelligence committee. He's the one that received the whistle-blower complaint. Reporter: And David, lawmakers are going to press him on how and why he determined that the whistle-blower complaint was, quote, credible, and of urgent concern. And they will likely want to know who he spoke with inside the trump administration to make that conclusion. David? Mary Bruce, our thanks to you, as well.

